Windows with 570 upgraded to X670E. Windows boots OK, but AMD drivers and BIOS installs fail. What to do now?

When I upgraded my X570 install to X670E motherboard, I simply moved my NVMe-based Win 10 Pro 64 install over to the new motherboard. So far, I have not connected my system to the Internet, so no Windows upgrades, driver installs, etc. but the system ran just fine, booting into Windows.



The old X570 board was an ASUS ROG Strix-E. The new X670E board is an ASUS ROG Strix-E-A. As far as I can tell, the differences between Strix-E-A and Strix-E-E are only cosmetic, the color of the metal trim.



On Feb. 24, 3 days ago, I downloaded the latest AMD BIOS and driver installs for Windows 10. When I tried to update the BIOS using the Advanced optiosns, the error message was that the CAP file was not a valid BIOS. When I tried using the BIOS update button on the motherboard, no flashing LED lights. However, with my 570 board, I didn't upgrade the BIOS for well over a year, and it was rock-steady, no BSODs ever.



With the X670E drivers none of the installs, except for the Adrellinin software, which was a mistake, since my video card is an EVGA 3060 Ti. For the chipset driver, I tried several times, and got an error message each time. At least the chipset installer ran. All the other installers, except for the Adrellinin, didn't even seem to run.



What do I make of this situation? Is there any way to competely uninstall all the X570 drivers? What else?



After I post this thread I'm planning to update Windows, etc.



With my old X570 board I upgraded the AMD drivers a bunch of times, never any issues.