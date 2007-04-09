  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Windows Uptime 1.6 by Rundegren

R

RandysWay

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
1,595
I was thinking about this sweet little, tiny light-weight application that tracks your PC's Uptime with detailed statistics the other day that I used to run years ago.. all I remembered that it had "Uptime" in the title and the icon was a hot air balloon.

After about twenty minutes of searching, I found the name again. Another fifteen minutes later, I finally found a working mirror as the author' Rundegren's website is 404.

Here's the problem, and here's where I need all of your help: The only working mirror I am able to locate thus far is Version 1.4 that was released 02/2004.. the last released version is Version 1.6 which was released in 12/2004.. can anybody please help me find a working mirror for Version 1.6? I did find a working mirror of 1.6, but it was translated into Polish.

Thanks, all! :)

-R


P.S. I mirrored v1.4 (76 KB..tiny!) at: http://rapidshare.com/files/25073784/windowsuptime.zip
 
