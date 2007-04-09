Windows Uptime 1.6 by Rundegren

I was thinking about this sweet little, tiny light-weight application that tracks your PC's Uptime with detailed statistics the other day that I used to run years ago.. all I remembered that it had "Uptime" in the title and the icon was a hot air balloon.
After about twenty minutes of searching, I found the name again. Another fifteen minutes later, I finally found a working mirror as the author' Rundegren's website is 404.
Here's the problem, and here's where I need all of your help: The only working mirror I am able to locate thus far is Version 1.4 that was released 02/2004.. the last released version is Version 1.6 which was released in 12/2004.. can anybody please help me find a working mirror for Version 1.6? I did find a working mirror of 1.6, but it was translated into Polish.
Thanks, all!
-R
P.S. I mirrored v1.4 (76 KB..tiny!) at: http://rapidshare.com/files/25073784/windowsuptime.zip
