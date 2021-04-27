Windows Stuck Loading Loop

I'm gunna hit you with it all because I'm pulling my hair out going on a week now. System specs will be at the bottom.



One week ago I was gaming for a few hours, and my pc shut off as if the power had gone out. But no lights or anything else in the house went off. I hit the power button to fire my pc back up, the case lights flicked and fans flicked on for half a second, then nothing. Could not get it to do anything at all. I figured maybe there was a power surge, and my PSU had fried (9 years old now) so I ordered a new one.



While waiting for the new PSU to arrive, I disconnected the PSU power cable and left the pc unplugged for a day. Next day I unplugged the 24pin from the MOBO and jumped it with a paper clip and plugged the PSU back in, turned the power switch on, flicked for half a second like before and shut off, then nothing at all upon further tries. This time, I forgot to unplug and shut off my PSU, and just left the 24pin disconnected with the paper clip in it. I went to grab something in my home office (where my pc resides) about 24 hour or so later, and I noticed that the pc fans were running, which was very odd. I then turned the power switch off for the PSU and plugged the 24pin back into the MOBO and it booted up, as usual with no problems. Checked the event viewer logs and couldnt find anything at all pointing to why it had shut off days earlier.



This was short lived success.. I left the pc on and was streaming plex from it to my living room to watch a movie, and about an hour and a half into the movie, I went back to my office and noticed the pc had shut off again. Tried turning it back on and got nothing.



Fast forward to yesterday and my new PSU shows up. Real pain because I had to rewire all the cables because the new Corsair HX1000 I got has no pinouts that match the Corsair AX850 gold it is replacing.. So I get everything hooked up, and now the pc powers up every time. HOWEVER now I can't get passed the infinite windows loading screen or every third try, the windows automatic repair loading screen. (NOTE: I have since succesfully got the automatic repair past the loading screen ONE time, ran startup repair and it did eventually boot to windows, but went right back to infinite windows loading screen on the next try, but I'll get to that).



The BIOS takes longer than normal to get to the windows loading screen since I got the new PSU hooked up. I'd say about a minute. Going into the BIOS all my old settings were the same, AHCI mode, all 3 drives detected etc as normal. Windows 10 is on my 256 GB M4 Crucial SSD, so I took that out and installed it in an HP laptop I've had lying around for a couple years, powered it on, windows ran startup repair, and booted to windows no issue. So okay, the SSD is fine.



I pop my SSD into my pc, and give it a try, loading screen again. So I pull all my drive out, and check my BIOS version, its about a year kut of date, so I update it and put just my SSD in to reboot in a different drive bay. This time it boot to the automatic repair after 5 minutes, and did the startup repair as I mentioned earlier, and after 15 minutes or so it booted to windows. I felt I had finally succeeded. So I powered down, put my SSD back it the drive slot it usually resides it, and put my two HDDs back into their slots. Fired up, and same loading screen issues. I also noticed one of my HDDs is not showing up.



So I pulled my SSD and put it back in the laptop, ran startup repair and its fine, but plugging it back in to my pc again results in the loading screen issue still. Thats where I gave up late last night.



Throughout all my diagnosing yesterday I pulled the RAM, moved alots around with no success, tried disconnecting my graphics card and connecting my display to onboard graphics, but that just gave the same loading screen issue. I updatedthe BIOS version which seemed to help but was short lived. I noticed there is a newer firmware update available for my MOBO but have to tried that yet. I noticed while my SSD was plugged into the laptop that it has a boot partition, a storage partition, and two (recovery?) partitions I think it said.. I can check that after work today to confirm.



Im at a loss here.. I don't want to reinstall windows because it boots fine every time on the laptop, so I don't think its the SSD. My best guess it it somehow has to do with the MOBO, but I cannot figure out how since the settings didn't change and the ASUS splash screen comes up every time (though it does stay on the screen for about a minute which is unusual).



Any help would be greatly appreciated guys. Thanks in advance.





MOBO: Asus Prime Z390-A

CPU: i7-8700K

GPU: EVGA GTX 1080 TI

RAM: 2x8 Gskill Ripjaw DDR4

PSU: Corsair HX100 (replaced the Corsair AX850 gold)

SSD: M4 Crucial 256GB

HDD1: Seagate 7200rpm 1.5TB

HDD2: Seagate 7200rpm 3TB

OS: Windows 10 v1904

-Nothing has been overclocked for well over a year