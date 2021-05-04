Windows Sonic for Headphones: better on or off?

I just noticed this option in Windows 10. By right clicking on the sound icon in the lower right corner of the screen the following options are displayed from the 3rd menu item down:

Off

Windows Sonic for Headphones

Dolby Access

DTS Sound Unbound



The last 2 options seem to be only available after purchasing in the Windows store.



Questions:

1. Are the options for Windows Sonic, Dolby Access, and DTS just versions of simulated surround for headphones?

2. Windows Sonic being free, I assume it is not as high quality audio vs Dolby Access and DTS, correct?

3. Are the Windows Sonic and other sound enhancements mainly for video games, music, movies, or all of the above? Do people here find the enhancements increase or decrease the audio quality?



By the way, I discovered these because plugging in a USB-C headset did not allow the mic to work without turning on Windows Sonic first. So, if you are having trouble with the mic on a USB-C headset in Windows 10, try that!