Windows: should I use NVME slot for small Optane or larger NVME SSD?

Recently picked up a Dell XPS 8930, which has a mobo with a M.2/NVME slot. It comes with 16gb Intel Optane in that slot paired with a HDD.



I'm going to install either a 240GB NVME SSD or a 240GB regular SATA III SSD for OS and apps, and use the HDD for data storage. My question is which of the following would be the preferred/faster configuration?



1. 32GB RAM, 16GB Optane in M.2/NVME slot, 240GB SSD (SATA III) for OS and apps



or



2. 32GB RAM, 240GB NVME SSD in M.2/NVME slot for OS and apps (removing Optane from system)