Windows Server 2022 upgrade disables RDP - any way to keep it enabled instead?

I have a bunch of servers running Windows Server 2019. They are all run headless and managed via RDP. I'm going to upgrade them to Server 2022 in the near future.



On a test machine, the upgrade went great and the server came back up again as expected after the upgrade, with one exception. For some reason Remote Desktop is disabled after the upgrade. If I attach a monitor and a mouse, I can simply re-enable it easily, after which it works great again. The problem is that I'd prefer not to drag a monitor and mouse around to each server just to toggle RDP on again after the upgrade. Is there any way to have it not disable RDP as part of the upgrade and instead leave it enabled like it was before?