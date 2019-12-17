Windows recognises the fx 8120 as officially a 4 core now. Interesting

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'AMD Processors' started by erek, Dec 17, 2019 at 6:53 AM.
Who would have thought this to be true
My FX-8350 was ALWAYS listed that way...
Fact is this is false, because it's an 8 core Integer with shared FP 2 by 2. Not sure how Windows treats that because of Windows limitations but Linux may say otherwise. Means your OS will work as an 8 core because data treatment and integers make the core on CPUs. But justice has decided it's 4 core.
Theory can be argued either way; AMD's 'modules' look quite a bit like an SMT2 core from Intel or AMD's own Ryzen. The bigger challenge for Bulldozer was that AMD declared their modules to be comprised of two 'cores', yet each of these modules were slower than the single-threaded cores on the CPU architecture they were meant to replace.
One can understand being a bit miffed about AMD selling a shiny new 'eight-core' CPU that is slower than the quad-core CPU it replaced.