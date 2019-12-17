Windows recognises the fx 8120 as officially a 4 core now. Interesting

Discussion in 'AMD Processors' started by erek, Dec 17, 2019 at 6:53 AM.

  1. Dec 17, 2019 at 6:53 AM #1
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,709
    Joined:
    Dec 19, 2005
     
    erek, Dec 17, 2019 at 6:53 AM
    erek, Dec 17, 2019 at 6:53 AM
    #1
    FlawleZ likes this.
  2. Dec 17, 2019 at 11:09 AM #2
    DrDoU

    DrDoU 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,465
    Joined:
    Jun 4, 2007
    Who would have thought this to be true
     
    DrDoU, Dec 17, 2019 at 11:09 AM
    DrDoU, Dec 17, 2019 at 11:09 AM
    #2
  3. Dec 17, 2019 at 11:33 AM #3
    mvmiller12

    mvmiller12 Gawd

    Messages:
    893
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2011
    My FX-8350 was ALWAYS listed that way...
     
    mvmiller12, Dec 17, 2019 at 11:33 AM
    mvmiller12, Dec 17, 2019 at 11:33 AM
    #3
    Mega6 likes this.
  4. Dec 21, 2019 at 1:25 PM #4
    Jandor

    Jandor Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    333
    Joined:
    Dec 30, 2018
    Fact is this is false, because it's an 8 core Integer with shared FP 2 by 2. Not sure how Windows treats that because of Windows limitations but Linux may say otherwise. Means your OS will work as an 8 core because data treatment and integers make the core on CPUs. But justice has decided it's 4 core.
     
    Jandor, Dec 21, 2019 at 1:25 PM
    Jandor, Dec 21, 2019 at 1:25 PM
    #4
  5. Dec 21, 2019 at 1:41 PM #5
    IdiotInCharge

    IdiotInCharge [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    12,624
    Joined:
    Jun 13, 2003
    Theory can be argued either way; AMD's 'modules' look quite a bit like an SMT2 core from Intel or AMD's own Ryzen. The bigger challenge for Bulldozer was that AMD declared their modules to be comprised of two 'cores', yet each of these modules were slower than the single-threaded cores on the CPU architecture they were meant to replace.

    One can understand being a bit miffed about AMD selling a shiny new 'eight-core' CPU that is slower than the quad-core CPU it replaced.
     
    IdiotInCharge, Dec 21, 2019 at 1:41 PM
    IdiotInCharge, Dec 21, 2019 at 1:41 PM
    #5