Windows RDP error 0x112F on trying to connect to gpu mining rig?

I have an asus z170a board, with onboard video and then 5 gpu's attached with risers.



When I try to rdp to the machine i get that error, usually you can click ok then retry RDP and its fine.



I think its getting confused on connecting regarding the onboard vs gpus. I have a dvi cable going into one of the cards instead of the onboard port (I think i had an issue, and one that had me forced to let the onboard stay enabled as well).



Has anyone ran into this with Windows 10?



Thanks in advance