Windows not using best cores for single thread loads 5950x

Picked up a 5950x Friday and have been experimenting with PBO and CO, running the latest beta bios from asus. Out of the box it was a bit disappointing, getting around 660 single and 11200 multi in cpu-z (which is what I'll reference). It was only hitting around 4.15ghz all core, which seemed low, but at an almost ridiculously low 60C max temp. I turned on pbo with board limits and it immediately jumped up to 12200 all core and 4.35ghz. Not bad but not great. I then played around with Curve optimizer and have it set to -10 for my 4 best cores (2 per ccx) and -30 for the rest with 125 boost. This gave me 674 single and ~13200 multi with temps reaching mid-low 80s, speed around 4.525ghz all core. Pretty happy with that all things considered, except for the single core which should be in the 680-700 range.



Watching either ryzen master or hwinfo64, windows is not using any of the labeled best cores - it's using core 0 and 5, mostly 0, neither of which are rated very well and top out around 4.825-4.9. The best two cores on that ccx are 1 and 3, which in hwinfo show peaks over 5.1 (5.125 the highest I've seen). Any ideas why and how to get windows on the same page without manually setting core affinity? Latest chipset drivers, balanced power plan, windows version 2004.



System is on 24/7 and I've yet to have any kind of application crash or issue. I've run a few games and did a photogrammetry reconstruction, which stresses both cpu and gpu, no issues (and extremely fast). Ram is running 3200mhz cl15 for now. The single thread performance is not a big deal, but I do have a couple of VR games that hammer a single thread with geometry calls so having that run on the best cores could give a small performance boost. For all core I think I'm at the limit of my cooling, and all but a couple of those VR games are gpu limited anyway, even with a 3090, so it's a minor issue, but bothering me a bit.