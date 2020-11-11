Windows Media Player Issue

I have Win 10 and WMP. For some reason, all of my songs are duplicated when I choose an album or artist. So it will list:



1: Name of Song

1: Name of Song

2: Name of Song

2: Name of Song



and so on.



Anyone know how to fix this issue? I have my songs on two HDDs (one is an exact duplicate/backup). I never had this problem when I was on Win 7 or Win 10 and HDDs. I think the issue only started when I installed a SSD as my primary drive.