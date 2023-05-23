Windows is finally getting native RAR support

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it's adding native support for file compression formats 7z and rar...in the newest update to Windows 11, announced today at Microsoft's annual Build conference, there are a whole bunch of new AI features (I sleep) and "added native support for additional archive formats, including tar, 7-zip, rar, gz and many others using the libarchive open-source project"..."You now can get improved performance of archive functionality during compression on Windows," the developer blog states

The update will be rolling out to the Insider preview builds of Windows "later this week"...

https://blogs.windows.com/windowsde...developers-with-windows-copilot-and-dev-home/
 
DukenukemX said:
If only people used Windows 11.
It's at 30% and rising on Steam. Most people have no issues with using it, the majority that are still on 10 are just there because they don't tend to upgrade OS unless they upgrade their computer.

The only people that seem to have issues with it are angry nerds that are just determined to hate on anything new.
 
Go figure. I've been using WinRAR forever. I bought it like 15 years ago and the license still works. With native support for RAR, I dunno if I'll even bother to install it anymore. The built-in Zip functionality works well enough.

I read that they finally plan to support webp natively, too. Clearly there's a team looking to support more file types at long last.
 
Will it have the Extract each archive to separate folder function? Because if not, I will be staying on my WinRAR trial!
 
Sycraft said:
It's at 30% and rising on Steam. Most people have no issues with using it, the majority that are still on 10 are just there because they don't tend to upgrade OS unless they upgrade their computer.

The only people that seem to have issues with it are angry nerds that are just determined to hate on anything new.
I guess I am an angry nerd! 🤓

I have decided I will not be moving to Windows 11 when 10 is EOL. I have been testing Ubuntu out on my side rig and it works perfectly fine, especially since i do not play AAA titles.

Also, RAR support is long overdue. poor WinRAR LOL
 
Domingo said:
Go figure. I've been using WinRAR forever. I bought it like 15 years ago and the license still works. With native support for RAR, I dunno if I'll even bother to install it anymore. The built-in Zip functionality works well enough.

I read that they finally plan to support webp natively, too. Clearly there's a team looking to support more file types at long last.
I downloaded the trial 15 years ago. Still considering whether to purchase it.
 
Awesome news... also have used Windows 11 for some time now and have 0 issues with it. Using Windows 10 on one of my older PCs just feels retro to me now... lol.
 
