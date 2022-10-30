Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43) AMD gpu XFX MERC 308 RX 6600 XT

well dang, that was going to be my next suggestion...try to flip the switch.



ok ok, so a series of thoughts...



You have your PC, and from there you are going HDMI into the receiver HDMI in, right? Which one? In the receiver menu's what sort of configurations do they have for the separate inputs? Like scaling and what not?



next thought...



How many outputs does the receiver have?



As for the display, what about a different display? Perhaps the display is sending something back the RX 6600xt doesn't like.



Have you checked out avsforum.com? there should be an owners section there for that model of receiver. Maybe there is some info there.