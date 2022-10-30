Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43) AMD gpu XFX MERC 308 RX 6600 XT

DeathLord1969

Oct 30, 2022
Looking for ideas on a cause/fix for this. Have searched the forum before posting.

Everything was working fine before now and all I did was change the receiver from a Yamaha RX V663 which is a good 30yrs old to a Yamaha RX V-385 which is brand new. Ran DDU and installed the latest driver. No luck.
Any ideas? Tried different hdmi cables as well.
Just got new higher end hdmi cables and no change.
Same issue when connecting straight to the tv which is a RCA 65 inch curved UHD tv.

EDIT: all works as it should when using the old yamaha. As soon as I switch to the newer one, the driver fails. Also happens if I go direct to the tv.
 
DeathLord1969

Oct 30, 2022
applegrcoug

Aug 28, 2021
Code 43 is a pretty common error. I had it once and used the "fix" to do it. Then I later re-did the bios and fixed it for good.

The bigger frustration is why is yours acting funny. What card are you running and where did you get it? It may have a bios issue, especially if was mining card in a prior life.
 
DeathLord1969

Oct 30, 2022
applegrcoug said:
Code 43 is a pretty common error. I had it once and used the "fix" to do it. Then I later re-did the bios and fixed it for good.

The bigger frustration is why is yours acting funny. What card are you running and where did you get it? It may have a bios issue, especially if was mining card in a prior life.
Crap, sorry about that. It's an XFX RX 6600 XT. Brand new, not used. Bought earlier in 2022. Bought from memory express.
 
DeathLord1969 said:
Crap, sorry about that. It's an XFX RX 6600 XT. Brand new, not used. Bought earlier in 2022. Bought from memory express.
mem-ex?! are you a fellow canuckistani?

psu is the recommended 750w? any control programs installed, like afterburner? tried other ports, if you can?
 
DeathLord1969

Oct 30, 2022
pendragon1 said:
mem-ex?! are you a fellow canuckistani?

psu is the recommended 750w? any control programs installed, like afterburner? tried other ports, if you can?
I live in London, ON.
Psup is 850w. No 3rd party apps at all in regards to anything related other than software for my mouse.
 
ah cool. theres a couple others from onarible here too. im out in 'berta. welcome to [H] btw.
double check the pcie cable is plugged in good and tight. you could install afterburner and up the power a bit to see if some extra juice helps. got a dp to hdmi adapter? got another system to test it in?
 
DeathLord1969

Oct 30, 2022
pendragon1 said:
ah cool. theres a couple others from onarible here too. im out in 'berta. welcome to [H] btw.
double check the pcie cable is plugged in good and tight. you could install afterburner and up the power a bit to see if some extra juice helps. got a dp to hdmi adapter? got another system to test it in?
I reseated all cables & also tried the other slot. If the power consumption is default or full strength, no go.
Doesn't matter which Radeon driver I try either.
 
DeathLord1969

Oct 30, 2022
pendragon1 said:
i guess take it to memex and ask them to test it on a 4k
I did take the whole pc there and they plugged into their monitor, no idea on specs, but it worked as it should. Was using the monitor the tech guy uses at the main station that also has the pos unit.
 
got a spare drive to throw a test windows install on?
otherwise, list that all out and send it to xfx. see what they say.
 
DeathLord1969

Oct 30, 2022
Ok, am just now realizing that this card has a dual bios.
And that did not make a difference.
For reference, I am using the XFX MERC 308 version of the RX 6600 XT.
 
applegrcoug

Aug 28, 2021
DeathLord1969 said:
Ok, am just now realizing that this card has a dual bios.
And that did not make a difference.
For reference, I am using the XFX MERC 308 version of the RX 6600 XT.
well dang, that was going to be my next suggestion...try to flip the switch.

ok ok, so a series of thoughts...

You have your PC, and from there you are going HDMI into the receiver HDMI in, right? Which one? In the receiver menu's what sort of configurations do they have for the separate inputs? Like scaling and what not?

next thought...

How many outputs does the receiver have?

As for the display, what about a different display? Perhaps the display is sending something back the RX 6600xt doesn't like.

Have you checked out avsforum.com? there should be an owners section there for that model of receiver. Maybe there is some info there.
 
DeathLord1969

Oct 30, 2022
applegrcoug said:
well dang, that was going to be my next suggestion...try to flip the switch.

ok ok, so a series of thoughts...

You have your PC, and from there you are going HDMI into the receiver HDMI in, right? Which one? In the receiver menu's what sort of configurations do they have for the separate inputs? Like scaling and what not?

next thought...

How many outputs does the receiver have?

As for the display, what about a different display? Perhaps the display is sending something back the RX 6600xt doesn't like.

Have you checked out avsforum.com? there should be an owners section there for that model of receiver. Maybe there is some info there.
PC to receiver via HDMI to the IN 2 HDMI port also labeled as DTV/Cable. Then from the HDMI out port to the tv.
I never got the chance to dig into the receiver much as I was sort of lead to think my card my be fooked, so I took it back. Just bought it Saturday and took it back the next day.
Just one HDMI output.
Card seems to work fine when plugged into a monitor. But I don't have one here to test with.
 
