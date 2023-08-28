Windows Forced Update Causing Post Code 00

As the title says, Windows forced an update on my computer and on attempted reboot it was showing Post Code 00.



With my 7950x roughly every third or fourth time Windows has forced an update it has altered or outright corrupted something as it would repeatedly crash on restart and forced me to clear CMOS in order to boot properly. In the past, that was the end of it other than having to re-dial in RAM settings better than JDEC 4800.



This time however, when the computer tried to reboot it displayed code 00. Clearing CMOS allowed it to load Windows, but restarting would again show 00. Cold booting from power off led to a normal boot this afternoon while any restart brought 00. That lasted for a few hours and now cold booting leads to A6 freeze (scsi detect meaning lack of boot drive) while warm boot / restart means 00.



edit to add: following the CMOS clear, I ran Cinnebench a couple of times as a basic stability test and voltage sometimes would jump past 1.4v when loading a new pass and re-engaging all cores.



Is my chip dead or nearly dead?