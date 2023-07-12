Windows file transfer killed a brand new SSD?

I'm pretty baffled by this, has anyone seen this before? I have a brand new WD SN850X 2TB, I was using it in my 12600K machine. I needed to transfer a large file from my main rig, about 200GB, so I just took the drive out and popped it in a slot and started the transfer. At exactly 50%, the transfer stopped for about 10 minutes and then a box came up telling me the drive wasn't available. It was missing from everything, so I rebooted the machine and it won't even POST with it plugged in, drive is totally dead. I tried it back in the other rig too, same thing. No POST.



I haven't had a failed SSD besides one taken out by a blown PSU since the Corsair Force SATA drive days. I'm assuming I can RMA this but what the hell? The rig it died in is a Gigabyte B650 Pro AX with 7950X3D.