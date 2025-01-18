windows eleven de-bloat tool

So I have a basic question here. What do you want to debloat and why? This thread discusses debloating mostly in a general way.



Me, I don't care about random stuff that gets installed and takes up some small amount of disk stuff, as long as it doesn't slow down my system or damage my privacy. So I don't see the real justification for debloating that kind of stuff. The gaming bar, so what? Stuff that does violate privacy, like telemetry, I want all that stuff off. Also co-pilot, the Recall feature in Win 11, I want all that stuff off. Also OneDrive, since my limited experience with OneDrive is that it makes more work for me. Not just my idea. Same for a friend whjo just gotr a new Win 11 system, and who is not a techie.



Comments welcome. Flames to /dev/nujll, as they used to say i the days of real UNIX.