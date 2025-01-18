  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
windows eleven de-bloat tool

I just came across this vid here earlier this morning and thought it was interesting.It's a two click automated tool called Talon. Still a WIP and not actually released yet but something to keep an eye out for those interested.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MloKnJjbnlA
"I am designing this so that even my fucking grandma who can barely operate the fucking photo app on her phone can actually use this tool too"

lmao!...and respect to this kid for sure. Keep up the good work!
 
horse said:
"I am designing this so that even my fucking grandma who can barely operate the fucking photo app on her phone can actually use this tool too"

lmao!...and respect to this kid for sure. Keep up the good work!
funny but g'ma dont care about this stuff.
be careful with these, especially with the a/v off requirement...
 
me personally, idgaf about the disabling of the real time protection shit. I have to disable it every now and again to reinstall KMspico for my win10 machines. I wish I could gut it completely, as well as windows update. After the first batch of updates after a new install I disable that shit also through gpedit. It's stupid that you have to jump through all these hoops. My philosophy has always been - if you don't do stupid shit on the internet you won't have any problems. I never have any problems with my machines.

Also this is still a wip and still has some bugs. The final version may end up working different.
 
horse said:
I have to disable it every now and again to reinstall KMspico for my win10 machines.
Why are you using trash that requires you to disable your AV? If you're going to pirate Windows or Office, then just use massgrave. It doesn't require disabling anything because it's not shady garbage.
 
^ because it works and I don't stay current with any of this stuff anymore, so I don't even know what's out there.
 
horse said:
^ because it works and I don't stay current with any of this stuff anymore, so I don't even know what's out there.
I just told you what's out there: https://massgrave.dev/

It legitimately registers your copy of Windows to your machine. Not only does it register it legitimately, it ties the serial to your machine so you don't have to do anything ever again if you reinstall Windows. It uses Microsoft's own activation servers. It works with Office as well, as I mentioned. I don't condone pirating, but if you're going to pirate, you might as well do it as safely and intelligently as possible.
 
For the record, I'd generally recommend that people not bypass real-time protection to install something (where's Captain Obvious when you need him?) I've been using KMS since 2017 without issue on my win10 systems. Not even worried about it. Also I'd have zero worries about installing this Talon tool on a win11 machine if I ever 'upgraded' to it, but I know I'll never use win11. In fact it'd probably be one of the first things I did after an install, after Drivers and other essentials. Once it gets all the bugs worked out it will be quite a convenient tool.
 
I've been using "debloated" windows for 6+ years without any issues. Its the first thing i do on a fresh install.

The quality of these programs varies, some barely do anything (checking microsofts own privacy settings) and some I would never touch (pre-made 'optimized' ISOs)

I started with Frederico Dossena's scripts https://fdossena.com/?p=w10debotnet/index_1903.frag
and the latest for win10 i've used being https://github.com/Fs00/Win10BloatRemover which was inspired by the original scripts

Removing defender is an option but you don't have to do it. OneDrive, Cortana, windows app store, telemetry, auto-updates, can all optionally be removed or disabled. I've never had a technical issue by doing this and its only made the experience better.

If i'm forced to move to 11 because of work software or something i'll be on the lookout for something effective like the originals - if its even possible to de-crapify 11
 
So I have a basic question here. What do you want to debloat and why? This thread discusses debloating mostly in a general way.

Me, I don't care about random stuff that gets installed and takes up some small amount of disk stuff, as long as it doesn't slow down my system or damage my privacy. So I don't see the real justification for debloating that kind of stuff. The gaming bar, so what? Stuff that does violate privacy, like telemetry, I want all that stuff off. Also co-pilot, the Recall feature in Win 11, I want all that stuff off. Also OneDrive, since my limited experience with OneDrive is that it makes more work for me. Not just my idea. Same for a friend whjo just gotr a new Win 11 system, and who is not a techie.

Comments welcome. Flames to /dev/nujll, as they used to say i the days of real UNIX.
 
horse said:
me personally, idgaf about the disabling of the real time protection shit. I have to disable it every now and again to reinstall KMspico for my win10 machines. I wish I could gut it completely, as well as windows update. After the first batch of updates after a new install I disable that shit also through gpedit. It's stupid that you have to jump through all these hoops. My philosophy has always been - if you don't do stupid shit on the internet you won't have any problems. I never have any problems with my machines.

Also this is still a wip and still has some bugs. The final version may end up working different.
Why not just use massgrave, KMspico and other like that had varients around that did install questionable things on your system.

if you don't do stupid shit on the internet you won't have any problems.
So wrong on this.. no such thing as "common sense" on the internet these days, legit sites have been compromised to delivery payloads, emails that do not even need to be opened , the list goes on and on...

And how you know you don't have any problems with your computer? How are you monitoring it after running KMspico or other things you might use?
 
MrGuvernment said:
Why not just use massgrave, KMspico and other like that had varients around that did install questionable things on your system.
Just curious, since I don't use any activatort Are there KMSpico forks? What questionable things?
MrGuvernment said:
So wrong on this.. no such thing as "common sense" on the internet these days, legit sites have been compromised to delivery payloads, emails that do not even need to be opened , the list goes on and on...
What you said. So absolutely true. Just become a security nerd like me, and you become almost too scared to connect online.
MrGuvernment said:
And how you know you don't have any problems with your computer? How are you monitoring it after running KMspico or other things you might use?
Can you suggest some good monitoring tools to watch KMSpico, aside from GOOD security? Me, I use Bitdefender and it finds stuff on my system that Norton never picked up.
 
I use uupdump.net and create custom ISO.
Configure the ini file to build with the bloat removed from the ISO from the get-go.

Set the options to have NO Edge, and no Apps except for security center, and the store.
 
If you want to turn functions off you should do so yourself.. letting some random tool do it is great and all ... until it does some malicious or breaks something you actually want to use...

take the time to figure out what you want / need / don't need or don't bother...
 
philb2 said:
Can you suggest some good monitoring tools to watch KMSpico, aside from GOOD security?
Yes. Use massgrave. Then you don't need to monitor anything.

MrGuvernment said:
So wrong on this.. no such thing as "common sense" on the internet these days, legit sites have been compromised to delivery payloads, emails that do not even need to be opened , the list goes on and on...
Click to expand...
People don't understand this. Legitimate software servers can be hacked and downloads from official sites can have malware re-packaged with them until the company discovers what's going on. Common sense is great, but hackers are becoming more and more sophisticated.
 
atarione said:
If you want to turn functions off you should do so yourself.. letting some random tool do it is great and all ... until it does some malicious or breaks something you actually want to use...

take the time to figure out what you want / need / don't need or don't bother...
This, or at least use open source scripted ones that if you wanted to , you could at least look over, and for the most part, just copy out what they do and run it yourself.
 
philb2 said:
So I have a basic question here. What do you want to debloat and why? This thread discusses debloating mostly in a general way.
The very first time i used windows, it rebooted on me and applied updates in the middle of some work I was doing. I was stunned at how stupid that was.

So one simple noticable thing the debloat tools I use do is disabling updates, giving the control back to me. Its my computer right?

This is just a simple example, but look at win11 and Recall and you can see the trend getting worse - I want to be able to disable or remove those things at the lowest level possible
 
Ya, good video buddy it is nice.

I was able to through many registry edits, disabling of services and other built in windows things get windows 11 to use less than 250 MB of RAM at boot up desk top.

https://forums.overclockersclub.com/topic/213237-entry-level-windows-11-hardening-rookie-stuff/

Most any user no matter how rookie they are at computers and operating systems can go into the services and disable most of them. But if you don't know what your doing best back up your data first!
 
^ I used to do the Black Viper super tweak religiously back in the Windows XP days. I don't really mess with the services stuff to much anymore. I'll still disable quite a few things, but theres so much stuff running anymore, a lot of which you can't even disable.
 
horse said:
^ I used to do the Black Viper super tweak religiously back in the Windows XP days. I don't really mess with the services stuff to much anymore. I'll still disable quite a few things, but theres so much stuff running anymore, a lot of which you can't even disable.
You can do it!! Don't let Microsoft's shit descriptors and warnings scare you!!

I think I only have 20 or less enabled services right now, but I have not counted. I just went through a Nuke it from Orbit phase and have yet to 100% fully optimize.
 
Reading the comments, looks like Massgrave works. Wonder if it comes with the built in anti-virus?
 
I'm actually d/l this rn, just in case kinda thing. I have no real reason or intentions to move on from win10 but this kinda gives me the incentive if I ever needed to. This is gonna get dubbed Windows 11 Vending Machine Edition :p

Apparently there are versions of this for win10 also, I never knew. I might even maybe give this a go this weekend if I'm feeling ambitious enough, throw it on a spare drive just to check it out. I was kinda wanting him to bring up the Task Manager in that vid just to see how many processes were running after install, would've been interesting to see.
 
Well I tried the Massgrave option, and it says:

Evaluation editions cannot be activated outside of evaluation period. Script will reset evaluation period, but to permanently activate windows, install Non-eval edition.

Got it to work, but now my Windows 11 LTSC evaluation is now Windows Pro Workstation.
 
right off the bat he says "the version of 11 they should have offered". this isnt official and sounds like an alt to tiny11.
 
pendragon1 said:
right off the bat he says "the version of 11 they should have offered". this isnt official and sounds like an alt to tiny11.
I mean this is really no different than what users and people had to do with windows XP, Vista and windows 7.

I'm so used to modifying windows Operating systems now I do in fact do it in my sleep. But understandablyu annoying for anyone who isn't super used to surfing through control panel, registry and services.
 
StevenJamesBorchard said:
I mean this is really no different than what users and people had to do with windows XP, Vista and windows 7.

I'm so used to modifying windows Operating systems now I do in fact do it in my sleep. But understandablyu annoying for anyone who isn't super used to surfing through control panel, registry and services.
yup, theres been "tiny" versions of each of those too. point was that this is being made to sound like its a legit microsoft release, but its not.
 
StevenJamesBorchard said:
YA!! remember widgets, devhome, tips, etc etc.

My " Power shell to remove list" is quite long. :D :D :D
Any change you could post it for plebes like me who don't really know PowerShell or what to remove. I barely remember BAT files from the long ago days of DOS.
 
I've started to look at YouTube videos and this is a case of TMI, too much information. :eek:
:cautious: And I'm feeling overloaded, like which YTs should I use as guides or not. And who are the real gurus here.
 
