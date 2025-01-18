windows eleven de-bloat tool

horse
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2006
- Messages
- 1,038
I just came across this vid here earlier this morning and thought it was interesting.It's a two click automated tool called Talon. Still a WIP and not actually released yet but something to keep an eye out for those interested.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MloKnJjbnlA
"I am designing this so that even my fucking grandma who can barely operate the fucking photo app on her phone can actually use this tool too"
lmao!...and respect to this kid for sure. Keep up the good work!
