Windows dropping connection while downloading torrents

Nebell
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2015
- Messages
- 2,125
I updated Windows to the new 2H22 and since then every time I download torrents internet dies.
I have to reset the adapter and then it works for 1-5 minutes and then dies again.
Any idea why? I did not have this issue before updating. It's not a router problem as every other device connected to it works, just my PC (wired connection, haven't tried wireless).
I have to reset the adapter and then it works for 1-5 minutes and then dies again.
Any idea why? I did not have this issue before updating. It's not a router problem as every other device connected to it works, just my PC (wired connection, haven't tried wireless).