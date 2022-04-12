Windows Driver Kit 8.1 update offline install?

Microsoft took the Windows Driver Kit 8.1 and 8.1 update files offline.

I can still get the web installer, bir it fails because the files it is supposed to download are not there.

I found that Chocolatey has one labeled as 8.1 but not one labeled as 8.1 update.

Anybody have a saved offline installer that was made with the web installer?
 
