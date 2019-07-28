Windows capping my download speed at 200mbps

Elf_Boy said: Howdy,





Laptop plugged into same network can get into the 900's.



This computer used to get into the 900's.



It appears to have happened sometime in the last 2 weeks.



Have checked in safe mode - same



Have deleted the Ethernet driver and reinstalled.



Have edited the tcp/ip v4/v6 and set both to priority 1 and removed all programs with virtual adapted (hyper v, hamachi, dos-box )



verified adapter at 1 gbps/full duplex



Laptop/computer wont see each other on windows networking though they both can see other resources like the router, printers, and TVs.



Ignoring the peanut gallery who's only solution is "switch to linux," have you checked the hardware? Probably the best/easiest way is to make a Linux live boot USB, and check your Internet speeds from within that environment. Apart from faulty hardware, if it is the onboard Ethernet, I have seen some BIOS settings that would set the Ethernet adapter to 10/100 instead of gigabit, so you might want to check that out.The fact that your computers aren't seeing each other could be the result of several different issues, and could be related or completely irrelevant to your speed issue. Most likely, file and printer sharing and/or network discovery is turned off for the "type" of network (Private, public, work) you are connected to. I have found it sometimes a bit troublesome to change the network type, and easier to change the sharing options for the type identified. If this is a desktop computer, you won't be worrying about connecting it to the open public wi-fi at the cafe, so it doesn't matter. Look in the Network and Sharing Center under Advanced Sharing Settings.