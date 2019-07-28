Windows capping my download speed at 200mbps

Howdy,


Laptop plugged into same network can get into the 900's.

This computer used to get into the 900's.

It appears to have happened sometime in the last 2 weeks.

Have checked in safe mode - same

Have deleted the Ethernet driver and reinstalled.

Have edited the tcp/ip v4/v6 and set both to priority 1 and removed all programs with virtual adapted (hyper v, hamachi, dos-box )

verified adapter at 1 gbps/full duplex

Laptop/computer wont see each other on windows networking though they both can see other resources like the router, printers, and TVs.

Any thoughts?
 
I have had weird issues similar to what you are describing and the 'easiest' fix is to tell windows you want to stream to the other device. It will then do some magic stuff and pop up saying it is ready.

You should be able to browse the network normally.
 
I found and turned on media streaming - no change except no I can play music and see pictures on the other computer.
 
Good thought - just replaced the patch cable with a new cat 6.

Guess I can swap it again.
 
Same issue, I get 80mb/sec for file transfers over 10gbit.
get 1100mb/sec ~ in linux to the same share.

On my windows 7 VM I get 600-700 mb/sec, to my win 10VM fully updated I get 80mb sec... why??
 
Most likely Microsoft decided to update something on your computer and broke it. Consider yourself lucky, one of my Windowses stopped booting (or boots to black screen) after the last forced update. Better to use linux as you seem to have it.
 
Windows is mostly just gaming, linux can do a lot of games nowadays :D
the last two years have been amazing for linux gaming hoping next two continues that!
 
Yes Steam has done wonderful work with the Proton interface and even native linux games increase all the time.
 
Ignoring the peanut gallery who's only solution is "switch to linux," have you checked the hardware? Probably the best/easiest way is to make a Linux live boot USB, and check your Internet speeds from within that environment. Apart from faulty hardware, if it is the onboard Ethernet, I have seen some BIOS settings that would set the Ethernet adapter to 10/100 instead of gigabit, so you might want to check that out.

The fact that your computers aren't seeing each other could be the result of several different issues, and could be related or completely irrelevant to your speed issue. Most likely, file and printer sharing and/or network discovery is turned off for the "type" of network (Private, public, work) you are connected to. I have found it sometimes a bit troublesome to change the network type, and easier to change the sharing options for the type identified. If this is a desktop computer, you won't be worrying about connecting it to the open public wi-fi at the cafe, so it doesn't matter. Look in the Network and Sharing Center under Advanced Sharing Settings.
 
If running windows 1809, disable receive segment coalescing because that sounds like the symptom seen in 1809 and server 2019 based on 1809.
 
I upgraded to the current windows on the desktop last night - for get the number at work right now.

I've never been able to get those two to file share, I wanted to test and see if it was the adapter being throttled or just the internet.

I'll upgrade the laptop tonight to the current version of windows -- I had read the one I was one did have issues with file sharing.

I'll make a bootable linux usb stick tonight too - good idea about testing the hardware that way.

I strongly believe it is a registry or other windows config issue caused by Hamachi or Hyper V (though I could be wrong). Registry is one part of windows I have little experience with (not wanting to have to recover from errors made learning).

I have verified both systems are set to be discover-able on the network.

Thanks again to everyone.
 
Just booted into Ubuntu and had a d/l speed of 931.56 mbps.

Looks like it is windows and not hardware.
 
I use Windows Defender - I could try turning it off
I dont use bitlocker unless it turned itself on. I can check that.

NSA and other alphabet soup agencies no way to know.
 
Windows update allowed me to get files haring working.

Copying about 200 gb of movies to the spinner in the laptop and managing about 850mbps per the windows manager.

While doing the copy and presumably saturating my ethernet I ran a speed test and still got 197 down. Its like something has allocated 20% of my bandwidth exactly to internet and no more.

Tried Turing off firewall / windows protection - no change.

Bit locker is not in use.
 
I chatted in to MS Support -- they had me uninstall/reinstall my driver (well i had already) run the network trouble shooter, and update my dns to googles numbers - you guys can guess how much it helped.
 
Maybe check all the power settings and make sure Windows hasn't changed something related to LAN.
 
Right QOS has a purpose. I have found several articles saying qos in windows can cause problems like this -- and I could use QOS settings in my router to cap a computers max speed on my network. Just getting the info out there.
 
I am really starting to suspect LMI Hamachi f'ed something in my registry. I sent in a support ticket to see what they had to say.
 
Chrome, IE, and Edge.

Dont currently have Firefox installed - that could be changed, of course. Should I try one of the others like Opera ? I used to have it installed as back-up.

Creating a second user account requires a second email address - I found out a couple days ago - kinda annoying. Would let me pull the email tag trick either.

Guess I'll break down and make an outlook one.
 
I have found that the free TCP/IP Optimizer from Speedguide.net can be helpful with this sort of thing.

Download and run the program as Administrator, select ypur NIC, slide the "speed" slider all the way to the right, and click "optimal" and save it.

It tells you exactly what settings it is changing, both what they were and what they are after running the tool. If you don't like the results, you can run it again and select "Default" instead to undo the changes.
 
You can create a second user account without using a Microsoft Account. In Windows 10 1903 (and I believe 1809 as well)

Go to Settings/Accounts/Family & Other Users
Under Other Users, Click "Add Someone Else to this PC"
The Microsoft Account popup appears
Click "I don't have their sign in information right now"
Click "Add a User without a Microsoft Account"

You can add the account as either a standard user or an administrator
 
or you could save yourself some life and throw your computer straight into the trash when linux first boots up. even steam doesnt want linux anymore ubuntu support is getting dropped-
https://www.pcgamer.com/steam-is-dropping-support-for-ubuntu-but-not-linux-entirely/
 
Thank you to everyone for all the helpful information and support.

Please, lets not turn this into a Linux vs Windows debate - at least until the OP has his issue resolved.

I'll check and see if I can make a new acct w/o an email. I didnt see the option before but was kind-a tired at that point.
 
Use Firefox on your windows system and see if it reports correctly. Chrome and Edge don’t work well with Speedtests. I only get about 200 down and 500 up through chrome. Firefox gives me accurate 940 down and 950 up.
 
thank you.

Trying that right now.
 
Oh, just noticed that you are also running a Crosshair VI mainboard...

Just an FYI, Intel has released a new driver pack for their NICs (which this board uses an Intel NIC)... package version is 24.1 and you can find it here.
 
**DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING**

We have a Winner

**DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING** **DING**

If I had a prize to give mvmiller12 would get it!!!

I noticed TCP/IP Optimizer came up as "custom" so I slammer the slider to the right, clicked the windows default check box and clicked apply.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

I would again like to thank everyone for the help with this. I know I learned a bit and now have a new tool to really mess up my system with.

SpeedTest.net is now reporting me at:

Ping 10
Down 943.68
Up 39.19

before it would not exceed 200 down no matter what.

I wonder if it is time to get my netgear CM1100 setup and get channel bonding going.
 
