Windows capping my download speed at 200mbps

Howdy,
Laptop plugged into same network can get into the 900's.
This computer used to get into the 900's.
It appears to have happened sometime in the last 2 weeks.
Have checked in safe mode - same
Have deleted the Ethernet driver and reinstalled.
Have edited the tcp/ip v4/v6 and set both to priority 1 and removed all programs with virtual adapted (hyper v, hamachi, dos-box )
verified adapter at 1 gbps/full duplex
Laptop/computer wont see each other on windows networking though they both can see other resources like the router, printers, and TVs.
Any thoughts?
