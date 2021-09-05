Windows boots up with the detection of my flash drive everytime

So back from 2014 to today, I have a USB 3.0 flash drive connects to the back of my old PC. Each time windows 7 boot up, it does NOT show an mesg. of Windows Explorer saying Drive G is USB 3.0 drive etc. That's an Asus dual CPU motherboard



Switching over to a new PC, I still have the USB flash drive plug in at the back of the new PC. But w/ this new Asus motherboard, w/ the same OS win 7, on each boot up, it says drive G is USB 3.0 flash drive.



why is this mesg. keep showing up?



Normally if you plug in, say an external hard drive, or a USB drive, while you are using windows, there is a mesg. telling you there is a new drive. But I never get that mesg. if the drive is already embedded on my PC and turn on the PC right afterwards.