Windows' automatic recovery of unsaved Paint windows - can you shut down a freezed laptop to make them reopen?

Herro. My brand new ASUS TUF A15 laptop just recently freezed - with a ton of open Paint windows and unsaved work.

I have probably figured out the solutions to stop my PC from freezing in the future - but I wanna ask if there is a way to make Windows recover this 'hundred' of unsaved Paint screenshots and images.



Several articles from recent two years state that 'Microsoft Paint will automatically recover your unsaved images' - but so far, I have only seen this happening a few times! Namely, when Microsoft updates and force-restarts Windows.



Can you tell if there's a way to reboot this freezed laptop and make this windows reappear? Or recover them otherwise (don't know if there's some kind of temp folder, where Paint retrieves unsaved data from WHEN it auto-recovers the images. Search attempts didn't clarify that).