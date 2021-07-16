I just did a fresh installation on a new SSD of Windows 7 Pro 64 from my purchased OEM system builder disk. I then changed the product key to the one that was orginally assigned to my system. Windows 7 will not update. I've tried checking manually and even setting to automatic. It won't update at all. Which I normally wouldn't want to but my 3ds max software will not install for some reason (it won't even start to install or initialize the file copy) and I suspect it's due to a KBB c++ file issue.

I still have the old system SSD that was fully functional that I took out. Is there some way to copy off system files or settings from it to my new SSD? Everything worked on it on the same system but I absolutely cannot get 3ds Max to install on the new SSD even though it was working on the old one.

Oddly enough other software is having trouble checking for updates or performing online activation on this new SSD install also. I am very confused