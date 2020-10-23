Windows 7 Pro and Windows 10 Pro Dual Boot System ???

So I am going to add a new SSD. Not sure yet but either a 1 TB Samsung 860 EVO or Pro. Looks like the EVO might be the ticket. Though prices look to be dropping some and the EVO does have 1/2 the TBW's of the Pro. Probably not an issue. So on the comp I am dealing with, I built. It has Windows 7 Pro now. I am going to clone that original OS drive to the new SSD, then partition the drive it in half, and install Windows 10 Pro in the new partition. The copy of Windows 7 Pro is an OEM version. The copy of Windows 10 Pro will be a full retail version on a flash drive. I am doing that as I will be building a new comp after the first of the year. And I want to be able to move the Windows 10 Pro over to it. If you have any advice on the above I would love to hear it. Haven't done a Dual Boot before and have been digging into it. I read on here that it is best to disconnect all secondary drives before the Windows 10 install and boot. Is that true?



But here is the real question. When I build the new system which will be reasonably high end as I will game on it; if I just move that Dual Boot drive over to the new comp and turn it on what will happen? Is Microsoft going to want me to cancel the previous Windows 10 install before it will work on the new comp? Or will it boot just fine moving the drive over? Or is it best to just cancel the previous install and do a clean install on the new system ?



Secondly, what will Windows 7 Pro do on the new comp ? Windows 7 is basically retired by Microsoft. And mine is an OEM version tied to the old motherboard and processor. Is it too old to run a newer system or even advisable ? When I boot it will it run home to mama asking what to do? I do have some software that I still use that won't run on Windows 10.



If it matters, this current system is an Intel I7 CPU and an ASUS Motherboard. Have had good luck with ASUS so will be checking their new stuff. Intel as well.



Trying to get my head wrapped around all of this before I proceed so any help is appreciated.