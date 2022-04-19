Windows 7 can find the audio driver in 1 install, but not on another install of the same PC

I am setting up Win 7 on an old PC. The old drive was a segate 80GB, and it sees the audio as an integrated MAX audio driver.



THat was 2 yr. ago



today, I install the same win 7 on a SSD, it says "Multimedia audio controller", w/ the yellow ! sign next to it. So I remove it, and re-scan. Same thing



How can the same win 7 can find the driver 2 yr. ago on an old hard drive, and now when I install it on a SSD, it can't find that same audio driver? And what can I do to fix this