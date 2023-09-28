Windows 7/8 Product Key to install Windows 10 workaround - possibly no longer

jlbenedict
2[H]4U
Looks like there has been an update to the free upgrade, and it is possible that using an older Windows 7 / 8 key for installing Windows 10/11 may no longer be valid/possible.
"Created Date: 2023-09-20 | Last Modified: 2023-09-20
Applies To: Publicly Available
Microsoft's free upgrade offer for Windows 10 / 11 ended July 29, 2016. The installation path to obtain the Windows 7 / 8 free upgrade is now removed as well. Upgrades to Windows 11 from Windows 10 are still free."
