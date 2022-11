I did not see any performance regression when I upgraded to 22H2, but at that time 22H2 was still an insider preview. More recently (like last week) I switched from a 5900X to a 5800X3D. I did many benchmarks for both. My 5900X benchmarks were basically the same as when I first benchmarked it over a year ago (pre-22H2) and my 5800X3D benchmarks align with what I see in reviews and from other forum posters.Your numbers look to be mostly within the margin of error, and could be explained by something as simple as the anti-malware scanner running in the background while the benchmark was running or something trivial like that.If your system is mainly used for gaming there are a few tweaks that you can try: