“Windows 12” or what ever they choose to name it could be heavily ARM optimized.

Microsoft has apparently been hiding a “Microsoft Silicon” department which recently got another series of budget increases as well as a hiring spree.



Reports are they want to release a special version of “Windows 12” that will make heavy use of ARM and on chip accelerators to compete directly against the Apple Mx lineup.



Combine this with Microsoft and Amazon both announcing that some of their existing datacenter's will be refreshing with ARM and not x86 due to demand and there may be something here we aren't seeing.

Not completely surprising. Qualcomm's PC-oriented Snapdragons have been disappointments, and Windows on ARM is pretty lackluster as well. You take a performance hitreduced app compatibility with few real gains. Apple's M-series chips aren't perfect, but they represented a huge speed boost for the Mac and offered perks like exceptional battery life.The challenge, of course, is to get more developers writing ARM-native Windows apps and to bolster the performance of non-native apps. And I'm not sure the former will be easy. Microsoft's approach to ARM still has traces of Steve Ballmer's "but it's" mindset, where the company assumes all humans love Windows and will naturally follow wherever it wants to go, no matter how mediocre the platform may be. It hasn't (yet) understood that Apple's approach is succeeding precisely because the company is completely and genuinely committed to making a good ARM experience; for Microsoft, it's been a side project.