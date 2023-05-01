“Windows 12” or what ever they choose to name it could be heavily ARM optimized.

https://www.windowslatest.com/2023/...m-chip-macbook-with-new-arm-chips-windows-12/
Microsoft has apparently been hiding a “Microsoft Silicon” department which recently got another series of budget increases as well as a hiring spree.
Reports are they want to release a special version of “Windows 12” that will make heavy use of ARM and on chip accelerators to compete directly against the Apple Mx lineup.
Combine this with Microsoft and Amazon both announcing that some of their existing datacenter’s will be refreshing with ARM and not x86 due to demand and there may be something here we aren’t seeing.
