Hi my pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz
2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP
Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium
Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC
Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming
1 TB SSD
I have updated Windows 10. In windows update Windows 11 is already to download but i have this :"windows 11 your pc does not meet the requirements"
How to resolve this? Thanks
