windows 11 your pc does not meet the requirements

mgty23

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
1,222
Hi my pc:
10850K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD


I have updated Windows 10. In windows update Windows 11 is already to download but i have this :"windows 11 your pc does not meet the requirements"

How to resolve this? Thanks
 
