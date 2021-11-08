Hi my pc:

10850K stock 4800mhz



2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP



Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium



Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC



Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming



1 TB SSD





I have updated Windows 10. In windows update Windows 11 is already to download but i have this :"windows 11 your pc does not meet the requirements"



How to resolve this? Thanks