Windows 11 Will Start Memory Scans After BSOD to Prevent Future Issues

“For everyday users, this new memory diagnostic prompt makes a significant difference. Instead of facing a confusing blue screen and wondering what went wrong, you receive a straightforward notification that guides you on what to do next. Windows now offers a one-click option to run a RAM check the next time you restart your computer. Importantly, it can detect memory problems early, preventing bigger issues like programs crashing frequently, files getting corrupted, or your entire system freezing. If you discover your RAM is failing, you can likely get it replaced if it is under warranty. Additionally, users no longer need to download unreliable third-party tools for this essential feature.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342323/...ory-scans-after-bsod-to-prevent-future-issues
