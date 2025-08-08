windows 11 visual c++ errors - fix

pendragon1
Cat Can't Scratch It
Oct 7, 2000
67,272
ran into an issue with vc++ errors after a recent insider update. game launchers like gog, afterburner/rt, amd settings etc etc were not working. so im just documenting the fix that worked for me, in case others run into it...
remove all vc++ from apps list, leave the ones that wont uninstall.
download and run the install/uninstall troubleshooter: https://download.microsoft.com/down...oftProgram_Install_and_Uninstall.meta.diagcab remove any remaining vc++
open regedit and remove any entries for "c++" (ctrl+f c++) under this section only: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Classes\Installer\Products
reboot
download and run the "Visual-C-Runtimes-All-in-One from techpowerup" (they update it, so google it)
reboot and it should all be good again.
