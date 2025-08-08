  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
windows 11 visual c++ errors - fix

pendragon1

pendragon1

ran into an issue with vc++ errors after a recent insider update. game launchers like gog, afterburner/rt, amd settings etc etc were not working. so im just documenting the fix that worked for me, in case others run into it...

remove all vc++ from apps list, leave the ones that wont uninstall.
download and run the install/uninstall troubleshooter: https://download.microsoft.com/down...oftProgram_Install_and_Uninstall.meta.diagcab remove any remaining vc++
open regedit and remove any entries for "c++" (ctrl+f c++) under this section only: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Classes\Installer\Products
reboot
download and run the "Visual-C-Runtimes-All-in-One from techpowerup" (they update it, so google it)
reboot and it should all be good again.
 
