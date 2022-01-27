Windows 11 Upgrade Hanging in a way I have never seen before

I have the family pretty standardized across the board with Surface Pro 7's and their weird proprietary docks (we run several businesses from our home so this has been great for me tbh!)



Well, it was inevitable, yesterday someone clicked on the windows 11 update and unfortunately it did not go well. It updated and rebooted to a black screen. The mouse was present and you could get to task manager but nothing else.



Before I could stop them they did the 10 second hard power off and the computer booted back into windows 10 and they went back to work. This morning however, they were greeted by a blue screen of Updates are underway 100% complete. The problem is that screen has been there for hours, just spinning. There is no response to anything here, it is well and truly stuck.



So here is the part I have not seen before. I said screw it and I did the 10 second hard power off and to my surprise, it wouldn't turn off... The screen flashes black for a split second and then right back to the blue screen. I have done this several times with the same result. Windows simply will not allow the device to power off... The mouse icon moves with the touchpad, but it will not respond to any other input.



So I guess I am stuck waiting for the battery to die? lol