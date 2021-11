Yeah, pretty well known trick, I'm glad there are workarounds for those who want to do an in-place upgrade.



For those that are on an activated 10 and want to go to 11 with unsupported hardware doing a clean install, you don't need to make any changes to the ISO. Just install 11 going through the same clean install method you use with 10 (yes, you can also skip entering a key). When it gets to the desktop it will automatically upgrade and activate with digital license just as 10 does, even if you have never activated 11 on the machine.