Windows 11 or Windows 10

You're likely to get a lot of mixed opinions on this. Neither operating system is "bad", and Windows 10 will still be supported until October 2025. Just know that Windows 10 is already on it's final version (22H2) and is just coasting toward End of Life at this point. It will continue to receive security updates but will see few if any new feature updates.



Probably the biggest graphics-related improvement in Windows 11 is Auto-HDR. Assuming that your monitor does HDR well, this can be a very nice feature that makes a lot of non-HDR games look better.



Another significant Windows 11 feature is it's improved CPU scheduler. This won't do anything for you on your 7800X3D because it only has one CCD but it does make a difference on many other new CPUs. For example, on the top-end Intel chips (that combine fast P cores and slow E cores), the Windows 11 scheduler is critical in making sure that the correct tasks get assigned to the P cores instead of the much slower E cores. On the dual-CCD X3D AMD CPUs (where only one of the two CCDs has 3D cache) the improved scheduler is critical in making sure that programs that benefit from 3D cache get assigned to the 3D cache CCD, and programs that benefit most from raw CPU frequency get assigned to the other. Since the AM5 socket will likely last another 1 or 2 CPU generations, this would be something to consider if you end up upgrading to a dual-CCD chip in the future.



Other non-gaming related improvements include RGB integration which should reduce the need to rely on a chaotic mess of separate apps to control RGB for various devices. Improved multi-path SMB that makes it easier to get faster network transfers via using multiple network interfaces simultaneously. The ability to restore program windows to their previous locations after a reboot. Improved search functionality that is lightning-fast compared to Windows 10 (searching local and network drives).



Windows 11 also now has the ability to run Android apps (even if they were designed to run on ARM CPUs). I strongly prefer regular desktop programs over mobile apps, however, there is a small but growing number of apps that don't have a "Desktop version" or even a web-based version, and this will help fill that gap.



Finally, I think it's important to understand that Windows 11 is not fundimentally different than Windows 10. It's more of an evolution of Windows 10. Probably the #1 grievance is that Windows 11 has strict hardware requirments. This understandably offended a lot of people who are running hardware that really isn't that old, and still meets their needs just fine, but doesn't meet the Windows 11 requirments. Those requirments can be bypassed easily, and Windows 11 will actually run just fine on old hardware going all the way back to single-core Pentium 4 chips... but many people just don't like, or aren't comfortable with, having to take that step of bypassing the requirments. In your case, your hardware DOES meet the requirments, so none of that criticism should apply to your decision. Beyond that, most of the criticism is related to minor UI differences, some of which can come off as annoying at first but you get used to it after about a week. In many cases you also have the option of changing certain UI settings to make them look more like Windows 10 if you want (such as moving the start menu and taskbar icons back over to the left if you don't want it in the center). Also, a huge percentage of the people criticizing Windows 11 are actually just Linux fanatics who hate Windows 10 also, but will gladly jump on any oportunity to criticize Windows and exaggerate it's "flaws" so that they can derail a thread and promote Linux instead. It will be important to filter out that noise when making your decision.