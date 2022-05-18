Windows 11 old build not clean install - upgrade from Windows 10 - question

Hi pc:



12900K with NZXT KRAKEN X73 ( 40-50C in Far Cry 6 )



2x16GB DDR4 KINGSTON DDR4 3600MHZ in GEAR 1



RTX 3090 Ti Gigabyte Gaming



Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4 bios F5



SSD 1 TB NVM PCIE



I went from Aorus Z490 and 10850K to 12900K and Aorus Z690 Elite DDR4. Windows 10 is installed on SSD from 10850K build.

I have an question. I have notification to update to windows 11. Just upgrade that install or format and clean install of Win 11?

And last question. Graphic drivers i will be must install again when i upgrade to win 11?