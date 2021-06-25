Windows 11 May Not Run on Early Ryzen, Threadripper, Skylake-X, or Any Pre-2016 Intel PC

Krenum
Uhh...wtf.
So minimum requirements no longer mean minimum hardware requirements? When PC hardware is at an all time high, Microsoft pulls of this crap?!
I can't say I'm that surprised anymore.
https://www.extremetech.com/computi...eadripper-skylake-x-or-any-intel-systems-2016
From the article:
"
According to newly published Microsoft documents, Windows 11 is incompatible with Intel and AMD CPUs sold as recently as four years ago. This appears to be a separate issue from the TPM 1.2 versus 2.0 problems we’ve already discussed.
Microsoft has published a list of minimum CPUs required to run Windows 11 on AMD and Intel CPUs. Here’s a quick rundown of the respective situations:
Intel: No Core CPUs prior to Coffee Lake are currently listed as supported as of 4:30 PM EST on 6/25. This includes all 6th Gen and 7th Gen CPUs. I feel genuinely bad for anyone who bought a Core i7-7700K. No Intel HEDT CPUs prior to Cascade Lake are supported.
AMD: Windows 11 is currently not compatible with any Bulldozer-era CPU. It does not appear to be compatible with first-generation Threadripper systems. The 2400G and 2200G are not supported, although the 3400G and 3200G are. The Ryzen 1700X, 1800X, and all related CPUs are unsupported.
I want to leave room here, explicitly, for the idea that Microsoft is going to add more CPUs to its support list, but the company’s own recent update to its PC Health Check app does make that seem less likely. Microsoft updated its PC Health Check application since we wrote about it last night. We’ve run the test on multiple machines. On some PCs, like my own, the new error message looks like this:
TPM 2.0 is required to run Windows 11 now. RIP Windows 11 adoptation. https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/whats-new/windows-11-requirements
Way to sabotage your own product Microsoft.
