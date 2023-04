I can perform a normal shutdown. But if I try to restart it gets stuck and you have to hold the power button to shut the laptop down. Asus ROG Strix Scar, 5900hx, 3070. Any ideas how to troubleshoot this? I ran the MyAsus and disconnected 360 controler and USB hard drive, did not help. Problem began a few days ago after a recent Windows update. I wonder if I just need to wait for another Windows update to fix it.