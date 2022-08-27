Windows 11 is holding my drive hostage

LigTasm

I have a 2TB m.2 that had windows 11 installed on it.

All I want to do is format it to be a storage drive, but I can't do anything to it. Disk management can't do it, going into command prompt and using diskpart can't do it, using windows 10/11 installer USB can't do it. It keeps telling me its an EFI file system and I have no management rights. The only section I can touch is the main 1800GB partition, but without the other half dozen mini partitions windows made on it being removed, it can't be used.

Is there any software that can just friggin wipe this thing and be done with it? I've never in my life had such a frustrating time trying to format a drive. I have no idea what sorcery Windows 11 did to this thing but its really, really annoying.
 
LigTasm

pendragon1 said:
try partition magic.
I don't think this program even exists any more, I tried a few of the "free" programs but they can't even see the partitions besides the main one.

This is nuts, disk management keeps spawning a new copy of the partitions every few seconds. I think I might just snap this pos in half and throw it away.

wat.png
 
LigTasm said:
I don't think this program even exists any more, I tried a few of the "free" programs but they can't even see the partitions besides the main one.

This is nuts, disk management keeps spawning a new copy of the partitions every few seconds. I think I might just snap this pos in half and throw it away.

yeah youre right , i was think of easeus partition master. did you clone this drive to a new one and are now trying to reuse it?
 
LigTasm

pendragon1 said:
yeah youre right , i was think of easeus partition master. did you clone this drive to a new one and are now trying to reuse it?
I tried the easeus but it doesn't see them.

I did not do anything to this drive, I took it out the machine and installed windows 10 on its partner drive. Then, I put this drive back in so I could move some pictures over. I could not access it at all (permissions), so I booted to it and used an external drive to transfer my stuff. Now the goal is to format this drive to just be storage... and now I'm here.

I'm going to throw it in my laptop thats running linux and try to format it to NTFS there.
 
cdabc123

Plug in a Linux flash drive and nuke it in the boot menu. Are wee sure windows didnt accidently put one of the required boot partitions on a separate drive then everything else? That would be a fun issue to fix.
 
Furious_Styles

Man that's weird. I've had to go into windows installer to get rid of those before but it seems you already tried that and are still getting denied.
 
learners permit

I had one do this(nvme) awhile back. Used bios level drive wipe function of my meg ace main board to zero the drive and it was usable again after that.
 
