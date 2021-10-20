Windows 11 God Mode

TechLarry
Can't find the G Spot
For the 70% of you that don't know about this, or have forgotten about it over the years... You WANT this, Every system preference at your fingertips:
https://www.tomshardware.com/how-to/enable-god-mode-windows-11
I find it best viewed in Tile Mode. Here is a small sample of the output:
