Windows 11 God Mode

TechLarry

TechLarry

Can't find the G Spot
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
30,432
For the 70% of you that don't know about this, or have forgotten about it over the years... You WANT this, Every system preference at your fingertips:

https://www.tomshardware.com/how-to/enable-god-mode-windows-11

I find it best viewed in Tile Mode. Here is a small sample of the output:

1634719702089.png
 
Last edited:
E

Eulogy

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 9, 2005
Messages
2,378
OR. Or... you can get with the times and just press Win + start typing what ever you want. In your example screenshot, every one of those comes up quickly this way. No need for janky icon(s) on your desktop.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top