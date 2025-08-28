Windows 11 Gets Support for Super Wideband Stereo Bluetooth LE Audio

erek said:



Source: “The super wideband stereo part on the other hand is largely marketing for 32 kHz audio being recorded from the microphone, versus a mere 8 kHz for the old SBC codec. This apparently allows for spatial audio in Teams calls, assuming you have the correct hardware, but it also improves game audio when playing with a Bluetooth headset and using the built-in microphone for in game chats. From an OS standpoint, the new features are already available, but according to Microsoft, driver updates might be needed for current hardware, if the hardware vendors support Bluetooth LE Audio to start with. Microsoft also points out that it expects most new Windows 11 PCs and laptops coming out later this year, will feature support out of the box. Note that a compatible headset is also required and many headsets out there lack support for the LC3 audio codec. Microsoft is hoping to bring CD-quality audio to Bluetooth LE devices in the future.”Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340427/...-for-super-wideband-stereo-bluetooth-le-audio Click to expand...

One existing issue in Windows and it has been one for a long time is BT audio quality when the device has a microphone.If you have that BT device as the input and output audio quality goes to absolute shit.The work around is to set the input to a webcam and the output to the BT speakers.You might sound like your talking through a tin can but at least your audio is clear.I know the real answer is to just use headphones but sometimes you just don’t want too, maybe it’s too hot, maybe you’ve got your hair done up…. But I’m glad Microsoft is doing something about it, Mac tackled this issue years ago and it’s helped them dominate for remote workers.Teams, Zoom, Business Connect, Webex, take your pick but you will look and sound better on a Mac than you will on any Windows Laptop. Because wearing a headset in a meeting where they can see you makes you look like a goof when the other person doesn’t.