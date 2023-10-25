Windows 11 doesn't play nice with repacks?

Disclaimer: I'm not debating the ethics of using repacks. Much like NO-CD cracks, some people just want to use the games they paid for and not be forced to auto-update game versions that may or may not break mods (I'm looking at you, Cities:Skylines on Steam) or that use some janky DRM that cripples performance. Not everyone is a filthy pirate lol.



With that said, as the title states, is there some sort of issue with Windows 11 that causes it to not play nice with scene repacks? (DODI/FG/ETC)



I recently updated my machine to a fresh windows 11 install and shortly after updating, I was surprised to see that none of the repacks I have saved on my server would install. Every single one of them would eventually throw a DLL error (isdone.dll and/or unarc.dll) during the install claiming the archive is corrupt. I tried re-downloading several of the games, thinking the files had actually somehow become corrupt, and kept getting the same errors.



Those errors lead me to google and found that many people have had the same issues (or similar at least, because none of the claimed "fixes" helped)... I tired everything I could possibly think of to get them installed and nothing worked, including the suggestions I found online. After a lot of frustration, I became suspicious that it was Windows 11 doing something funny behind the scenes and ultimately ditched it and went back to Windows 10. I was pleasantly surprised to see that all of the re-packs that failed to install previously, are all now installing without issue again.



Is there a known issue with Windows 11 and "sailing the seven seas"? I find it hard to believe I'm the only person that's noticed this lol