Windows 11 desktop background slideshow stutter?

I am currently using a 48 inch OLED as a monitor, and so I decided to set up a 10 minutes rotation background and hide the taskbar as I generally have smaller windows open for my current programs and I figured having the rest of the screen change periodically would be beneficial for the screen.



The problem I'm seeing is when Windows changes the background picture the entire system comes to a stuttering halt for a fraction of a second and a lot of the desktop flashes white. Its very strange, I've never seen this behavior with any other operating system. If I'm watching a youtube video it pauses completely for a small amount of time before resuming. Does anyone know why this is happening or how to fix it?



The system is a 12700k with 32GB ram, RTX 3070ti, 2TB m.2 SSD.