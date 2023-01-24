Windows 11 can't see network printers SD or USB drive where as my windows 10 PC can

Windows 11 can't see network printers SD or USB drive where as windows 10 can how can I fix this if at all? Not a big issue as the printer is like 6 feet away but still I would like to be able to be able to batch scan without removing the USB stick or the SD cardPrinter is an Epson XP-7100 that I mainly use to scan for my "real" printing I have an HP LaserJet P1606DNHere are 2 pictures showing what I meanThanks in advance