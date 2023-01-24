Windows 11 can't see network printers SD or USB drive where as my windows 10 PC can

Format _C:
Windows 11 can't see network printers SD or USB drive where as windows 10 can how can I fix this if at all? Not a big issue as the printer is like 6 feet away but still I would like to be able to be able to batch scan without removing the USB stick or the SD card
Printer is an Epson XP-7100 that I mainly use to scan for my "real" printing I have an HP LaserJet P1606DN
Here are 2 pictures showing what I mean
Thanks in advance
