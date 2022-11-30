Windows 11 can't pin files to apps anymore!

I installed Windows 11 on my Ryzen 9 5900X PC (My sig line PC) and I really liked and counted on the ability to be able to pin files to their respective programs, but it seems like Microsoft removed that and I did search the web but I'm not getting much of anything (probably my keywords are wrong) on how to get it back!
Plus I can't seem to get the seconds back on my taskbar clock (really Microsoft LoL)

I took this screenshot on Windows 10 so I could remember which files I needed to access easily because the last Foxit update wiped that list out and this is what I want to be able to get back on Windows 11 for my PDF reader and ZoomPlayer but Microsoft seemed to remove that functionality as I now get a no sign (Circle with a line through it)

TLDR version is there a way to get this ability back?

Thanks
 

dont know about the pin thing but you can still change the time format. you have to open control panel>region>additional settings> time tab. click into the "short time" format and type in what it shows for the "long time" format, hit apply and ok(habit) and it should show the seconds.
never mind, doesnt work anymore either...
edit: there is a reg edit though...
 
LukeTbk said:
Would it be ?
https://www.computerhope.com/issues/ch000572.htm

How to associate a file with a program in Windows​

No I want to be able to quickly access files with the program that I usually open them with (Foxit and ZoomPlayer) but I can't be able to do this in Windows 11 I loved and counted on that feature!
This is showing what I mean I used to be able to right click on a pinned app and see a list of files I pinned to them, but for the life of me I can't see why Microsoft removed that feature
The list on Post #1 is an old screenshot from Windows 10

Edit: The closest thing is to pin a folder to the taskbar but my files in my lists come from many different folders so that is impractical
 

Format _C: said:
No I want to be able to quickly access files with the program that I usually open them with (Foxit and ZoomPlayer) but I can't be able to do this in Windows 11 I loved and counted on that feature!
This is showing what I mean I used to be able to right click on a pinned app and see a list of files I pinned to them, but for the life of me I can't see why Microsoft removed that feature
The list on Post #1 is an old screenshot from Windows 10

Edit: The closest thing is to pin a folder to the taskbar but my files in my lists come from many different folders so that is impractical
my insider version shows recent files with an option to pin(right click taskbar icon). so maybe its coming?
