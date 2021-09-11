Windows 11 Build 22000.160 on a i7 6850k

I just got Windows 11 Pro Insider Preview Build 22000.160 working on my computer's main drive through Beta Channel Insider Program under Windows Update.

Intel Core i7 6850k

ASUS x99 Deluxe II motherboard

64GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 2666 Mhz

Asus TPM 2.0 module & Secure Boot enabled

I have a Dual Boot setup running Windows 11 Pro (latest Dev Build) on a 2.5" SSD... and was running Windows 10 Pro on my Samsung EVO NVMe SSD. So before I was planning to wipe my Windows 10 install, I thought I'd check something.

When Windows 11 Insider Preview released, you had to pick the Dev Channel and build an .ISO; while installing as an upgrade in the Windows desktop / or try bare metal install. The Preview would not let me install via Windows Update, like the Windows Insider Program should proceed. That would get you Windows 11 on older hardware that did not meet the Requirements.

So, I was able this morning under Windows 10 Pro, switch to Beta Channel on the Insider Program menu and Windows Update started the download and Install. Last time I tried doing it through the Windows Update procedure, it failed on Reboot and reverted to Windows 10 Pro.

Not this time... So the thing to keep an eye on over the near future, is if an Intel Broadwell -E CPU (i7 6800k, 6850k, 6900k, ect. 6th Gen CPU) is in fact compatible with Windows 11... if it has TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot enabled. Cause before my limitation was CPU generation for doing it through Windows Update.... and having to go the route of building an .ISO and installing that way...

hmmm... neat !