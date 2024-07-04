Windows 11 barely works with core isolation off?

I've been turning this off for as long as they've had it because its a massive hit to FPS, recently I did a fresh install and forgot. I went to shut it off and then the computer barely works, logging in to the desktop (local account) takes like 15 minutes with numerous explorer.exe crashes, nothing will work right at all. Apps get stuck with no way to close them, the UI generally just breaks and apps like OpenRGB won't even load. Turning it back on instantly stops all problems but then I lose a solid 15-20% FPS.

I've seen some people reference a certain update KB causing it, but I don't have that one installed. Anyone have any ides?

System is a Ryzen 7600 on a cheap B650 board with 64GB DDR5 5600 (its what I had on hand, sue me). WD SN850X 2TB.
 
I thought its off by default and you have to turn it on manually. If you're a gamer, I would not have it enable as it does take a small hit on performance.
 
I know this sounds dumb and I hate to recommend it but have you tried SFC /Scannow to see if something is corrupted?
 
I have, nothing came up. This is a fresh install like a week old.

Its on by default now, and it turns itself back on with a lot of Windows updates unless you have IOMMU off in the BIOS.
 
Its on for now, but dropping 10% of my frame rate and dealing with audio stutter/popping is annoying. I can still run the games with it off, its just Windows UI acts super weird and it takes forever to log in and then when you do get logged in the login screen becomes your background permanently. I had it off in Windows 10 and had no problems, maybe the best solution is to just go back to 10.
 
os is right up to date?
since we are already the testers, you could hop onto insider and see if a newer version helps at all...
 
Ummm.. suggestion.

Leave it on until you want to play a game...

Can it be turned off and back on without rebooting?
 
Sadly no, it requires a reboot. I was just confused as to why suddenly this became a thing impacting other aspects than "security".


I haven't done 23H2 yet to deal with the dreadful copilot crap, but I can apply it and see.

1720211808676.png
 
