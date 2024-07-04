Windows 11 barely works with core isolation off?

LigTasm
I've been turning this off for as long as they've had it because its a massive hit to FPS, recently I did a fresh install and forgot. I went to shut it off and then the computer barely works, logging in to the desktop (local account) takes like 15 minutes with numerous explorer.exe crashes, nothing will work right at all. Apps get stuck with no way to close them, the UI generally just breaks and apps like OpenRGB won't even load. Turning it back on instantly stops all problems but then I lose a solid 15-20% FPS.
I've seen some people reference a certain update KB causing it, but I don't have that one installed. Anyone have any ides?
System is a Ryzen 7600 on a cheap B650 board with 64GB DDR5 5600 (its what I had on hand, sue me). WD SN850X 2TB.
