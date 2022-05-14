Windows 11 and Windows Update KB5013943 warning with Sophos

I have actually already delt with this and got working again. But this morning the malware/ virus software I run (Sophos Home) posted a warning as I booted up letting customers know this is an issue and not to install the update.

Windows 11 Bluescreen/stop error after Windows Update KB5013943​

Customers on Windows 11 running Sophos Home may encounter a BSOD/Stop error after installing Windows Update KB5013943 and restarting their machines

The symptoms involve being unable to get to the desktop after restarting the computer/shutting down powering it back on post installation of Windows Update KB5013943
This includes a Stop Error Index Mismatch message (Blue Screen)


https://support.home.sophos.com/hc/en-us/articles/6257009398292


My resolution was pretty simple, running DISM and SFC resolved the corrupted files and I didn't need to uninstall the update.
 
i saw that a couple days ago, ms is "working on a fix" but this seems easy enough. good to know, just in case, thnx!
edit: dism /restorehealth?
 
