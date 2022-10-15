Windows 11 and 2021 Office Pro

cAllen
n00b
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2022
- Messages
- 34
Should finish this today https://pcpartpicker.com/list/zCn2Bj
My current 775 build started with retail Vista Ult 64 progressively bumped to Windows 7 Ult 64. I'm also still running retail MS Office Ult and VISIO 2007. Question...can I use my old license/keys to install Windows II Pro and 2021 Office Pro on the new rig or is it better to just buy new licenses and move on? Thanks.
My current 775 build started with retail Vista Ult 64 progressively bumped to Windows 7 Ult 64. I'm also still running retail MS Office Ult and VISIO 2007. Question...can I use my old license/keys to install Windows II Pro and 2021 Office Pro on the new rig or is it better to just buy new licenses and move on? Thanks.
Last edited: