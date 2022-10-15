Windows 11 and 2021 Office Pro

Should finish this today https://pcpartpicker.com/list/zCn2Bj

My current 775 build started with retail Vista Ult 64 progressively bumped to Windows 7 Ult 64. I'm also still running retail MS Office Ult and VISIO 2007. Question...can I use my old license/keys to install Windows II Pro and 2021 Office Pro on the new rig or is it better to just buy new licenses and move on? Thanks.
 
