Windows 11 25H2 October Update Bug Renders Recovery Environment Unusable

“However, with the current problem affecting keyboard and mouse input, WinRE is essentially ineffective. Microsoft stated that "the USB keyboard and mouse continue to work normally within the Windows operating system," and assured users that they are "working to release a solution to resolve this issue in the coming days. More information will be provided when it is available." This is yet another incident related to the recent Windows 11 updates, which have previously caused localhost issues. The list of Windows 11 problems continues to grow as the latest updates are released. Microsoft maintains a Windows 11 version 25H2 known issues and notifications website that provides status updates on the latest problems, including this one.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342032/...ate-bug-renders-recovery-environment-unusable
