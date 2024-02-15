Windows 11 24H2 to enforce HW requirement

M76
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2012
- Messages
- 13,892
The next major version of Windows 11, 24H2 coming this fall will enforce one of the previously arbitrary HW requirements. Rendering the OS incompatible with systems lacking an SEE4.2 or SEE4a capable CPU.
Article: https://winaero.com/popcnt-cpu-windows-11-24h2-pc-doesnt-boot/
It is unclear to me whether systems running such CPUs will remain locked in to 23H2, or the update still installs rendering the system unbootable.
So if you previously installed W11 using one of the methods to bypass the HW requirements such as TPM 2.0, then you might wanna check if your CPU supports one of the mentioned instruction sets.
Article: https://winaero.com/popcnt-cpu-windows-11-24h2-pc-doesnt-boot/
It is unclear to me whether systems running such CPUs will remain locked in to 23H2, or the update still installs rendering the system unbootable.
So if you previously installed W11 using one of the methods to bypass the HW requirements such as TPM 2.0, then you might wanna check if your CPU supports one of the mentioned instruction sets.