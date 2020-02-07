Windows 10: Why can't I disable Windows Defender?

Astralogic
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 24, 2012
- Messages
- 580
Hi, I've been trying to follow guides on disabling windows defender but things look different for me. First I tried this guide, I can find the "virus & threat protection" thing to click but can't continue to follow the instructions from that point. Here is what I see on my PC:
I also tried to follow the regedit alternative but it doesn't seem to have had any effect. Can someone please help me disable this thing?
Thank You
Edit: I've been told that since I have Avast installed Defender is automatically disabled, that's a real problem, because Windows is deleting files in the same manner that Defender does, in the past I've always solved that problem by disabling Defender. Is there a way to really check to see if it has actually been disabled? Maybe it's bugged.
The error code given is this: 0x80004005
I also tried to follow the regedit alternative but it doesn't seem to have had any effect. Can someone please help me disable this thing?
Thank You
Edit: I've been told that since I have Avast installed Defender is automatically disabled, that's a real problem, because Windows is deleting files in the same manner that Defender does, in the past I've always solved that problem by disabling Defender. Is there a way to really check to see if it has actually been disabled? Maybe it's bugged.
The error code given is this: 0x80004005
Last edited: