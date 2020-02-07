Monkey34
Whelp.....another item broke (no big surprise), but here's the interesting tidbit: Windows 10 search for local files wasn't working when they suffered a server-side problem.
MS: "We are aware of a temporary server-side issue causing Windows search to show a blank box."
"In an open letter to new Windows head Panos Panay, Susan ‘Patch Lady’ Bradley was similarly sceptical, noting that today “we all found out that our local search boxes are somehow dependent on some service working at Microsoft.” She attacked the company for a lack of transparency and gave it a maximum ‘Pinocchio score’ for a lack of trust."
Never fear......leave it to the user to hack the registry in order to rectify the issue (see the end of the article)
Windows 10 Warning: Anger At Microsoft Rises With Serious New Failure
A new, high-profile Windows 10 failure has left more questions than answers and some seriously angry users...
www.forbes.com
