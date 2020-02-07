Windows 10 Warning: Anger At Microsoft Rises With Serious New Failure

Monkey34

Monkey34

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Apr 11, 2003
Messages
5,101
Whelp.....another item broke (no big surprise), but here's the interesting tidbit: Windows 10 search for local files wasn't working when they suffered a server-side problem.

MS: "We are aware of a temporary server-side issue causing Windows search to show a blank box."

"In an open letter to new Windows head Panos Panay, Susan ‘Patch Lady’ Bradley was similarly sceptical, noting that today “we all found out that our local search boxes are somehow dependent on some service working at Microsoft.” She attacked the company for a lack of transparency and gave it a maximum ‘Pinocchio score’ for a lack of trust."

Never fear......leave it to the user to hack the registry in order to rectify the issue (see the end of the article)

Last edited:
O

odditory

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
5,856
God bless Susan Bradley for having a Romney moment and speaking truth to power. It was plainly obvious MS was spying and data collecting even local searches. Cortana always the first thing I rip out of the installation ISO. Because post-install if you try to delete/hide Cortana it will just worm it's way back. Some will swear "you can just hide it" but it's bullshit - it still lurks in the process list, monitoring and logging and beaming your keystrokes back to MSFT.

Voidtools makes Search Everything which is amazing and real-time fast, and what Windows native search should have been all along.
 
cjcox

cjcox

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2004
Messages
1,417
"Can't believe this! No search. Broken. What?!"

I hear it's because of something down on the Internet.

"That's it! You mean, I can't search my LOCAL OS because of some mistake on the Internet?!!? I've had it with Microsoft!"

I've been running Linux as my desktop for 20+ years. It does the job.

"No way. I'm not leaving Windows."

Well, there ya go...
 
